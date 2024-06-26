What LoP Rahul Gandhi told Speaker Om Birla





"The government has political power but the Opposition also represents the voice of India's people and this time, the opposition represents significantly more voice of the Indian people than it did last time.





"The Opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We would like the House to function often and well. It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House."

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi says: "I would like to congratulate you for your successful election that you have been elected for the second time. I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the entire Opposition and the INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of India's people and you are the final arbiter of that voice.