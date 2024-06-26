RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What LoP Rahul Gandhi told Speaker Om Birla
June 26, 2024  11:50
image
Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi says: "I would like to congratulate you for your successful election that you have been elected for the second time. I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the entire Opposition and the INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of India's people and you are the final arbiter of that voice. 

"The government has political power but the Opposition also represents the voice of India's people and this time, the opposition represents significantly more voice of the Indian people than it did last time. 

"The Opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We would like the House to function often and well. It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, Opposition didn't press for votes
Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker, Opposition didn't press for votes

National Democratic Alliance nominee Om Birla was elected as the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

'Do You Think I'd Misbehave With Anyone?'
'Do You Think I'd Misbehave With Anyone?'

'We've been taught to treat our fans as God.'

Dalit boy tied, beaten up for plucking pomegranate in Telangana
Dalit boy tied, beaten up for plucking pomegranate in Telangana

A 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied up and beaten by a man on the outskirts of Hyderabad for plucking a pomegranate from his house, police said on Wednesday.

'Hindutva Can't Be Written Off'
'Hindutva Can't Be Written Off'

'There is a huge constituency that upholds this ideology.' 'Hindutva will remain relevant in our public life in the near future as an ideology and in politics as well.'

Delhi court allows CBI to arrest Kejriwal
Delhi court allows CBI to arrest Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances