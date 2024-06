NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "...A lot has been done. In 5 years, you have done very good work. But when 150 of my colleagues were suspended, we were all saddened. So, it should be an effort to see that you do not think of suspension in the next 5 years. We are always ready for dialogues. We should seek to deliberate more, debate more on both sides."