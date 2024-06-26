RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Spurned man stabs woman to death as onlookers watch in Chhattisgarh, held
June 26, 2024  23:29
A knife-wielding married man fatally stabbed a 20-year-old woman, two months after their relationship turned sour, in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Wednesday, the police said, as onlookers watched in horror but did not intervene. 

CCTV cameras captured the horrific incident and footage showed the man accosting the victim and bystanders failing to intervene as he repeatedly stabbed her. 

The accused, Durgesh Prajapati (28), fled the spot, but was later arrested from the Marwahi area, superintendent of police Bhavna Gupta told reporters. 

The incident took place at around 11:30 am in front of an ATM in Gaurela town when the victim Ranjana Yadav, a resident of Jhagrakhand village in the district, was going somewhere with her cousin brother, Gupta said. 

As per preliminary information, Yadav, a college student who also worked at a beauty parlour here, was in a relationship with Prajapati for the last three years, she said. 

Prajapati, who worked at a petrol pump, is already married twice and was living with his second wife. 

Yadav stopped talking to the man two months ago and blocked his mobile phone number. 

Despite his repeated attempts to reach out to her, the victim ignored the accused, Gupta said. -- PTI
