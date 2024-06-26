RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Speaker recognises Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha
June 26, 2024  17:19
LOP Rahul Gandhi with newly elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla/ANI Photo
LOP Rahul Gandhi with newly elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla/ANI Photo
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. 

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, had officially been recognised as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from June 9. 

The Congress MP from Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh has been recognised as the leader of opposition under Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977. 

Gandhi, who earlier in the day joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in escorting the newly-elected Birla to the speaker's chair, thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his appointment to the role. 

"I thank Congress president @kharge ji, and all the Congress leaders and 'babbar sher' karyakartas from across the country for their overwhelming support and warm wishes. Together, we will raise the voice of every Indian in Parliament, protect our Constitution, and hold the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government accountable for their actions," Gandhi said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Zero FIR, online complaints: New criminal laws ready for rollout on July 1
Zero FIR, online complaints: New criminal laws ready for rollout on July 1

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 mark a significant step towards empowering Indian citizens and aim to create a more accessible, supportive and efficient...

SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'
SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'

Coach Rob Walter believes the current team is different and ready to overcome past disappointments.

Putin's North Korea Gamble
Putin's North Korea Gamble

Russia's unprecedented rapprochement with North Korea has raised concerns about the re-emergence of a Russia-China-North Korea alliance which could increase the probability of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, explains Dr Rajaram Panda.

Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs
Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were...

CBI arrests Kejriwal after court nod, seeks 5-day custody
CBI arrests Kejriwal after court nod, seeks 5-day custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and sought his five-day custody in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances