Speaker recognises Rahul as LoP from June 9
June 26, 2024  15:31
Speaker Om Birla has recognised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from 9th June 2024.

Congratulating Om Birla for being elected speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he hoped the Opposition would be allowed to raise the voice of people in the House.

 He also said the Opposition wanted the House to function "often and well" and added that it was very important that cooperation happens with trust. "I'd like to congratulate you for your successful election... I congratulate you on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of people of India... Of course the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people," the Congress leader said. 

 "The opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in House," he said.
