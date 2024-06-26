RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Some passengers miss Lucknow-Varanasi connecting IndiGo flight; airline apologises
June 26, 2024  22:09
Some IndiGo passengers missed their connecting flight from Lucknow to Varanasi on Tuesday as the incoming flight was delayed due to operational reasons and the airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused to the customers. 

In a statement, the airline said the customers were served refreshments and offered options to travel on the next available flight with hotel accommodation in Lucknow or continuing their journey via surface transport which was promptly arranged at Lucknow. 

"We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added. 

According to IndiGo, flight 6E 518 operating from Dehradun to Lucknow was delayed due to operational reasons which resulted in some customers missing their connecting flight 6E 7741 from Lucknow to Varanasi. -- PTI
