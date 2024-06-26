Some passengers miss Lucknow-Varanasi connecting IndiGo flight; airline apologises





In a statement, the airline said the customers were served refreshments and offered options to travel on the next available flight with hotel accommodation in Lucknow or continuing their journey via surface transport which was promptly arranged at Lucknow.





"We deeply apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers," it added.





According to IndiGo, flight 6E 518 operating from Dehradun to Lucknow was delayed due to operational reasons which resulted in some customers missing their connecting flight 6E 7741 from Lucknow to Varanasi. -- PTI

