Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time high levels

Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time high levelsJune 26, 2024 16:01
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended at their fresh all-time high levels on Wednesday in tandem with a rally in Asian peers and buying in Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 620.73 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,674.25. During the day, it rallied 705.88 points or 0.90 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 78,759.40.
The Nifty went up by 147.50 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,868.80. Intra-day, it surged 168.6 points or 0.71 per cent to hit the fresh lifetime high of 23,889.90. Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. -- PTI
