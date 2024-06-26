RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sam Pitroda re-appointed chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
June 26, 2024  21:00
Sam Pitroda/File image
Sam Pitroda/File image
Sam Pitroda was re-appointed as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, an AICC release said on Wednesday. 

The AICC release said that the Congress president has reappointed Sam Pitroda to the position with immediate effect. 

Pitroda had resigned from the position earlier in May this year amid controversies surrounding his remarks regarding the appearance of Indians. The Congress party then distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks. 

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh informed about Pitroda's decision to step down through a post on X. 

"Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," the post mentioned. 

Pitroda, in an interview with The Statesman, while reflecting upon the democracy in India, said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arabs, people in the North look like whites, and maybe people in the South look like Africans." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role
Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany
Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany

Five Indian boxers, aiming for glory at the upcoming Paris Olympics, will embark on a month-long training camp in Germany

Excise scam: Delhi court sends Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody
Excise scam: Delhi court sends Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

France's Maignan mocks FIFA laws, Lewandowski penalty
France's Maignan mocks FIFA laws, Lewandowski penalty

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan did not appreciate Robert Lewandowski's stuttering technique, or the spot-kick rules in general.

Bumrah-Arshdeep Hold Key against England
Bumrah-Arshdeep Hold Key against England

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup semi-final against England?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances