Rahul to Birla: Running LS efficiently not imp you..





"I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, to represent voice of people of India."





The question, he said, is not how efficiently the House is run, the question is how much of India's voice is allowed to be heard in the House.





"The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of opposition is a non-democratic idea. This election has shown that the people of India expect the opposition to defend the Constitution of this country and we are confident that by allowing Opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India," the Congress MP said.

Update on what LoP Rahul Gandhi said in the House after Om Birla was elected Speaker. Pointing out that this time the opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than last time, Gandhi stressed that it was very important that the voice of opposition is allowed to be represented in the House.