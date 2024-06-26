Pune pub's drug use area razed, owners booked





According to a Pune Municipal Corporation release, a 125 square meter unauthorised structure inside Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road was razed as part of a drive launched against more than 20 establishments, including pubs, restaurants and eateries, in the city for violating norms.





The action was undertaken after it came to light that some internal changes were made inside L3 in violation of norms, said the release.





The pub was in news after a viral video showed youths with some drugs-like substance at the facility.





According to the police, L3 was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond permissible time limit.





Pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am.





In a related development, police on Tuesday registered a case registered against L3 owners Santosh Kamthe and Ravi Maheshwari under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act for allegedly constructing the unauthorised structure inside the facility. -- PTI

