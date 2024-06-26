RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pune pub's drug use area razed, owners booked
June 26, 2024  00:25
Pune civic body workers demolish illegal part of pub/ANI on X
Pune civic body workers demolish illegal part of pub/ANI on X
The Pune civic body on Tuesday demolished an "unauthorised" structure inside a bar linked to alleged drug use, while the police filed a case against its owners, a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a crackdown on buildings flouting rules in the city. 

According to a Pune Municipal Corporation release, a 125 square meter unauthorised structure inside Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Fergusson College Road was razed as part of a drive launched against more than 20 establishments, including pubs, restaurants and eateries, in the city for violating norms. 

The action was undertaken after it came to light that some internal changes were made inside L3 in violation of norms, said the release. 

The pub was in news after a viral video showed youths with some drugs-like substance at the facility. 

According to the police, L3 was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond permissible time limit. 

Pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am. 

In a related development, police on Tuesday registered a case registered against L3 owners Santosh Kamthe and Ravi Maheshwari under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act for allegedly constructing the unauthorised structure inside the facility. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis
South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis

South Africa's bid to lift a first major cricket trophy could come down to whether they can finally shed the unwanted tag of "chokers".

Adani to invest Rs 1.3 lakh cr in FY25 across portfolio companies
Adani to invest Rs 1.3 lakh cr in FY25 across portfolio companies

Adani group plans to invest about Rs 1.3 lakh crore across its portfolio companies this fiscal as it doubles down on its $100 billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses, group CFO said on Tuesday. The...

Euro PIX: Austria down Dutch in a thriller!
Euro PIX: Austria down Dutch in a thriller!

Austria's aggressive and hard running approach propelled them into the last-16 of the European Championship on Tuesday after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands.

Euro PICS: Mbappe scores but France held by Poland
Euro PICS: Mbappe scores but France held by Poland

Images from the Euro 2024 Group D match between France and Poland, at Dortmund BVB Stadion, Germany, on Tuesday.

Muted spectrum auction sees telcos placing bids worth Rs 11,000 cr
Muted spectrum auction sees telcos placing bids worth Rs 11,000 cr

The auction of radio waves used for mobile services saw a muted opening on Tuesday, with five rounds attracting bids worth about Rs 11,000 crore from telecom companies. The government has put over 10,500 Mhz spectrum in eight frequency...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances