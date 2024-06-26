RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protests erupt in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri over demolition at mosque
June 26, 2024  01:14
File image
File image
Protests erupted in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, where portions of a mosque were demolished due to alleged encroachment, amid heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces, officials said on Tuesday. 

The demolition drive, however, had to be halted after the situation escalated as a large mob gathered, forming a human chain to obstruct the entry of earth-movers into the area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which carried out the drive, said in a statement. 

Additionally, the presence of women protesters, who sat on the unauthorised structure, complicated the law and order situation in the area, it added. 

The demolition drive was undertaken by the civic body at a municipal park in Y Block of Mangolpuri against an illegally extended boundary wall of the mosque, the officials said. 

The MCD removed 20 metres of the unauthorised structure but the situation escalated after a large mob and women protesters gathered at the site objecting to the demolition, the statement said. -- PTI
