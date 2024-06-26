RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM continues with the Emergency spiel in Parl
June 26, 2024  15:01
image
After Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condemned the Emergency Period, imposed in 1975, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like. 

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned how democracy was strangled. It was also a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days."

 "The Emergency was imposed 50 years ago but today's youth needs to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled and institutions are destroyed. The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like," PM Modi added. 

 Meanwhile, the NDA leaders held a protest in the Parliament premises on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the emergency, demanding an apology from the Congress. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Man In Shraddha Kapoor's Life
The Man In Shraddha Kapoor's Life

Shraddha Kapoor recently confirmed her relationship status when she posted her thoughts about Rahul Mody.

Speaker's remarks on Emergency trigger massive Opposition protests
Speaker's remarks on Emergency trigger massive Opposition protests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday read out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency and termed the decision by then prime minister Indira Gandhi an attack on the Constitution, triggering a wave of protests by the...

Afghanistan aim to upset South Africa in T20 WC semis
Afghanistan aim to upset South Africa in T20 WC semis

Without belittling the poised run of the Proteas, Afghanistan have been the revelation of this ICC showpiece.

Tackling Heatwaves In Cities
Tackling Heatwaves In Cities

As Singapore, New York and Melbourne have shown, cities can mitigate the impact of heatwaves if they have the will to create green infrastructure, explain Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy.

Trinamool MLAs wait in assembly for Guv to administer oath
Trinamool MLAs wait in assembly for Guv to administer oath

Amid the impasse over their swearing-in, the two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs arrived at the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday and said they would wait for Governor C V Ananda Bose till 4 pm if he comes to administer the oath of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances