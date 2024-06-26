Om Birla offers prayers ahead of Speaker polls





In Lok Sabha today, PM Modi will bring the motion that Om Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House. Rajnath Singh will second the motion.





Thereafter, Union Ministers like Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan, HD Kumaraswamy, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will also move the motion to choose Birla as the Speaker.

NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offers prayers at his residence. The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker will take place today.