NIA declares Rs 10L bounty each on arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, aide
June 26, 2024  20:25
Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar/File image
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information that can help in arresting Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and another accused wanted in an "extortion and firing" case in Chandigarh. 

The two accused are wanted in the case related to firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8 this year, said a statement issued by the probe agency. 

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act against accused Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, son of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Adesh Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib City, Punjab, and accused Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura, son of Sukhjinder Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Rajpura, Punjab, it said. 

"The NIA on Wednesday spread its dragnet further in search of designated terrorist Goldy Brar and one other gangster wanted in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh with the declaration of a cash reward for their arrest," the statement said. 

The agency has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information leading to the apprehension/arrest of either of the two men, it said, adding the "identity of the informant will be kept a secret". -- PTI
