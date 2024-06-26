RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nagarjuna meets specially-abled fan pushed by bodyguard
June 26, 2024  19:18
Nagarjuna/File image
Nagarjuna on Wednesday met the differently-abled fan, two days after he was criticised for the way the man was mishandled by the Telugu superstar's bodyguard. 

In a new video, shared by the official X page of celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Nagarjuna is seen making his way to the Mumbai airport when the fan, a cafe staff, approaches him once again. 

Nagarjuna is seen hugging the man, who apologises to him but the actor says, "It's not your fault. Hamara galti hai (It is my fault)." 

Bhayani had also posted the original video that saw the fan being shoved aside by Nagarjuna's bodyguard as the actor walked on. 

It showed the actor walking out of an airport accompanied by his security detail and his "Kubera" co-star Dhanush. 

The fan tried to come close to Nagarjuna but was pushed by his bodyguard, making him stumble and almost fall. The bodyguard, however, helped him up. 

After a social media furore, Nagarjuna apologised for the incident and said he was unaware about what had happened. -- PTI
