My first time, very excited: Kangana on Speaker poll





Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence to attend the Parliament Session. The election for the post of Lok Sabha election will take place today.





Union Minister Anupriya Patel adds, "The Opposition has fielded their candidate but NDA candidate is Om Birla Ji and we are sure (he will win). We have the numbers, this election is symbolic. Om Birla will be the Speaker for the second consecutive time and he will lead the 18th Lok Sabha assembly..."

On Lok Sabha Speaker election, BJP MP-actor Kangana Ranaut says, "We will vote. My stand is the same as that of my party. We are very excited. For me, this is the first time, so I am very excited...We will win as our party is in power. So, our candidate will win..."