RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi to move motion to elect Birla as Speaker
June 26, 2024  08:47
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion today in the Lok Sabha to choose Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house amid a tussle for the post with the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

In today's list of business, the remaining MPs who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation to do so will sign the roll of members.

Then, in what promises to be a stormy session, Modi will bring the motion that Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House.

Rajnath Singh will second the motion.

Thereafter, Union Ministers like Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan, H D Kumaraswamy, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will also move the motion to choose Birla as the Speaker.

As the opposition has also fielded K Suresh as its candidate against Birla, the election for the same will take place in the Lok Sabha when it resumes today.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria, and Nationalist Congress Party-Ssharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule will move the motion that K Suresh be chosen as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

At last, Modi will introduce the ministers and ministers of state who have recently been inducted into the council of ministers.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CBI to produce Kejriwal in court today, arrest likely; AAP cries foul
CBI to produce Kejriwal in court today, arrest likely; AAP cries foul

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday examined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the excise policy case.

BEWARE! Govt Can Intercept Messages
BEWARE! Govt Can Intercept Messages

Messages sent through Internet-based messaging service providers such as Whatsapp, Signal, and Telegram, as well as those which are encrypted, are understood to be within the Act's ambit.

Why Lewandowski Retook Penalty
Why Lewandowski Retook Penalty

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored from his second attempt from the penalty spot against France.

'You Can't Have Two Semi-Finals With Different Rules'
'You Can't Have Two Semi-Finals With Different Rules'

The International Cricket Council has come under fire for having different rules and regulations for the two semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Why Australia flopped in the T20 World Cup...
Why Australia flopped in the T20 World Cup...

Australia were grossly under-prepared for the India challenge, while pacer Mitchell Starc virtually ran out of ideas when Rohit Sharma smashed him for 29 runs in an over in their Super Eights match in Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), says...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances