Modi to move motion to elect Birla as Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion today in the Lok Sabha to choose Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house amid a tussle for the post with the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).





In today's list of business, the remaining MPs who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation to do so will sign the roll of members.





Then, in what promises to be a stormy session, Modi will bring the motion that Birla, a member of the Lok Sabha, be chosen as the Speaker of the House.





Rajnath Singh will second the motion.





Thereafter, Union Ministers like Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Amit Shah, Chirag Paswan, H D Kumaraswamy, and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will also move the motion to choose Birla as the Speaker.





As the opposition has also fielded K Suresh as its candidate against Birla, the election for the same will take place in the Lok Sabha when it resumes today.





Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauria, and Nationalist Congress Party-Ssharadchandra Pawar MP Supriya Sule will move the motion that K Suresh be chosen as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.





At last, Modi will introduce the ministers and ministers of state who have recently been inducted into the council of ministers. -- ANI

