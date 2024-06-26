RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MBBS student's kidneys fail after ragging
June 26, 2024  16:52
image
A first-year MBBS student of Dungarpur medical college had to undergo dialysis four times after allegedly being ragged by some senior students last month, which caused an infection in his kidney, police said. 

 According to the SHO of Dungarpur Sadar police station, Girdhari Singh, seven second-year students made the victim do more than 300 sit-ups at a place near the college on May 15. This exerted severe pressure on his kidneys, leading to a malfunction and an infection, he said. 

 The victim was hospitalized in Ahmedabad for a week during which dialysis was done four times, the police officer said, adding the student is stable now. 

 He rejoined college in June. The college principal lodged an FIR against seven accused students on Tuesday after they were found guilty in an inquiry by the anti-ragging committee of the institute, the SHO said. The victim took admission in the college in September last year. 

 "He had faced ragging earlier too but did not complain. The latest incident came to light after the college authority received a complaint through the online portal on June 20 following which an inquiry was conducted," the police officer said. 

 The FIR was registered against the seven students under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 352 ( assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation). The matter is being investigated, the SHO said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Zero FIR, online complaints: New criminal laws ready for rollout on July 1
Zero FIR, online complaints: New criminal laws ready for rollout on July 1

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 mark a significant step towards empowering Indian citizens and aim to create a more accessible, supportive and efficient...

SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'
SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'

Coach Rob Walter believes the current team is different and ready to overcome past disappointments.

Putin's North Korea Gamble
Putin's North Korea Gamble

Russia's unprecedented rapprochement with North Korea has raised concerns about the re-emergence of a Russia-China-North Korea alliance which could increase the probability of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, explains Dr Rajaram Panda.

Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs
Sensex, Nifty settle at new all-time highs

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were...

CBI arrests Kejriwal after court nod, seeks 5-day custody
CBI arrests Kejriwal after court nod, seeks 5-day custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and sought his five-day custody in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances