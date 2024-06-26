LTIMindtree chairman AM Naik steps down; S N Subrahmanyan appointed as chairman





Naik announced the decision at the company's 28th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday.





Following this, the board of the company has appointed S N Subrahmanyan, (vice-chairman), as chairman with effect from June 27, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.





"The board of directors and the LTIMindtree family places on record, a deep sense of appreciation for Naik's remarkable efforts in founding this company and his unwavering dedication towards building this information technology giant within the L&T group..." the filing said.





"I feel privileged to have not only led such a great organisation but also laid the foundation for future growth and success," Naik said. -- PTI

IT company LTIMindtree on Wednesday said its chairman AM Naik has decided to step down from the post and announced the appointment of SN Subrahmanyan as the new chairman.