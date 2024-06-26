RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala man dies after upper berth seat falls on him in train
June 26, 2024  18:41
image
A 60-year-old man from Kerala died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad due to the injuries he sustained after the upper berth seat in a train coach in which he was travelling fell on him due to improper chaining by another passenger, Government Railway Police said on Wednesday. 

The incident happened on June 16 when Ali Khan C K from Kerala was travelling to Agra along with his friend in the lower berth of the sleeper coach of the train number 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, they said. 

The train was passing through Warangal district of Telangana when the incident happened, a GRP official said, adding the man suffered neck injuries and he was initially taken to a hospital in Ramagundam from there he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment on June 24. 

A case was registered. 

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways (@Spokesperson Railways) in a post on social media platform 'X' said the passenger concerned was travelling on seat number 57 (lower berth) of S6 coach. 

"The upper berth seat fell down due to improper placement of the chain of the upper berth. Due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by a passenger, the seat fell down," the post read. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's maiden critical mineral auctions: Who are the participants?
India's maiden critical mineral auctions: Who are the participants?

India on Monday announced the results for the country's first critical mineral auction. Amid the tepid response from big players, the list of successful bidders included some lesser known names. A total of five companies secured bids...

Indians Arrive In Guyana For Semis
Indians Arrive In Guyana For Semis

The BCCI video captured Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel and other players touching down in Guyana and being warmly welcomed by a dedicated group of Indian fans.

Entire system against him, this is dictatorship and Emergency: Sunita Kejriwal
Entire system against him, this is dictatorship and Emergency: Sunita Kejriwal

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate immediately got a stay.

Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany
Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany

Five Indian boxers, aiming for glory at the upcoming Paris Olympics, will embark on a month-long training camp in Germany starting June 28th

SC allows Kejriwal to file substantial appeal against HC order
SC allows Kejriwal to file substantial appeal against HC order

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the trial court judge was in a "hurry" and did not afford a reasonable opportunity to the prosecutor to oppose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail in a money...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances