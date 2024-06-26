Kenya violence: Indian nationals advised to exercise 'utmost caution'June 26, 2024 00:46
Kenyan police personnel disembark after landing, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti June 25, 2024/Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters
The Indian high commission in Kenya on Tuesday advised Indian nationals to exercise "utmost caution" in view of prevailing "tense" situation arising out of violent protests in the African nation.
Kenya's capital Nairobi and other cities across the country witnessed violent clashes and demonstrations after Kenyan parliament passed a controversial bill that proposed to increase taxes.
"In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian high commission said in an advisory.
Around 20,000 Indians are currently living in Kenya, according to an official estimate. -- PTI
