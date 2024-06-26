Kejriwal's sugar level drops, allowed tea, biscuits in court complex





Kejriwal was taken to the Ahlmad room following court permission during which his wife Sunita Kejriwal also accompanied him. This happened just after the CBI had formally arrested him from the courtroom, in connection with the Excise policy case.





CBI arrested Kejriwal after the Vacation Judge of Delhi Court allowed CBI to examine him in the courtroom so that the agency could proceed with his formal arrest.





The court also asked the CBI to place on record the material that they have for his arrest. Kejriwal was produced before the court of vacation judge Amitabh Rawat in compliance with the production warrant issued by the court yesterday.





During the hearing, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP leader Dilip Pandey remained present in the courtroom.





CBI's Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh extensively argued and opposed submissions by Kejriwal's lawyer. The advocate also moved an application seeking a supply of applications for interrogation by CBI and the order passed related to that. -- ANI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal who was taken to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court by CBI on Wednesday was brought out of the courtroom for tea and biscuits after his sugar levels dropped.