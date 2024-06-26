RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Julian Assange heads to Australia, a free man
June 26, 2024  09:07
Julian Assange leaves a court in Saipan. @Stella_Assange
Julian Assange has walked out of Saipan federal court a free man, writes his wife Stella and adds, "I can't stop crying. #AssangeFree #AssangeJet."

An aircraft carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has left Saipan after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to obtaining and publishing US military secrets. 

 The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands concluded a drawn-out legal saga that spanned continents. The agreement with the US.

Justice Department required Assange to admit guilt to a single felony count but permitted him to return to his home country of Australia without any time in an American prison. The judge sentenced him to the five years he'd already spent behind bars in the United Kingdom, fighting extradition to the United States. His plane was heading to Australia.
