It will happen: Raut on Dy Speaker post to Oppn





Raut also mentioned that the opposition didn't ask for a division of votes and Birla was elected in a very peaceful manner.





"There is a tradition. We didn't oppose but there is a tradition that elections should not be held. We showed them that we will stand facing you; we are doing that. We didn't ask for division (of votes) and Om Birla was elected in a very peaceful manner. Why is Om Birla being opposed? He is the same Lok Sabha Speaker who suspended more than 100 MPs at once. This didn't happen during Emergency," he said.





"Deputy Speaker post should go to the Opposition. Discussions are going on and it will happen," he asserted. Another Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI that it will be remembered in the history that there was a candidate against Om Birla for the Speaker post.





"I want to congratulate Om Birla for his second term but it would be noted in history that there was a candidate against him... I want to remind the BJP that they would have to work according to the Constitution," Priyanka said. DMK leader TR Baalu praised Om Birla and said that he is the common man's speaker.





"He was a close friend of mine for the past many years. He hails from the farmer's community and he is the common man's speaker," he said.





Further, he said that fielding a candidate against Om Birla was a way for the opposition to show their anger and protest. "It is a democratic process that we wanted to have our deputy speaker but they have not considered our request. We only wanted to show our anger and protest by fielding a candidate," Baalu added.

After NDA candidate Om Birla took charge as Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after a voice vote, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday claimed that discussions are going on that the deputy Speaker post should go to the opposition and it will happen.