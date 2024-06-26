RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Indira attacked Constitution: Speaker amid protests
June 26, 2024  13:42
image
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes reference to Emergency in House amid protest by Opposition.

"Emergency a dark chapter in India's democracy; then PM Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and attacked Constitution," he says. 

It may be recalled that The BJP on Monday said it will launch a nationwide programme on the 1975 Emergency to "expose" the Congress' "authoritarianism" and its disregard for the Constitution. 

TOP STORIES

