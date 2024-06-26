Indira attacked Constitution: Speaker amid protests

Indira attacked Constitution: Speaker amid protestsJune 26, 2024 13:42
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes reference to Emergency in House amid protest by Opposition.
"Emergency a dark chapter in India's democracy; then PM Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and attacked Constitution," he says.
It may be recalled that The BJP on Monday said it will launch a nationwide programme on the 1975 Emergency to "expose" the Congress' "authoritarianism" and its disregard for the Constitution.
