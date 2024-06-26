In one voice Oppn asks Speaker to be impartial





SP leader Akhilesh Yadav: "We expect voice of opposition will not be crushed and there will be no more expulsions.





DMK leader T R Baalu: I only request you to be impartial, impartial and impartial.





TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhay seeks proper debate on bills brought before Lok Sabha. He says suspension of members in previous Lok Sabha was undesirable.

Opposition speaks in unanimous voice in Parliament on the right of MPs to speak in the House: