I hope I won't have to take strict action: Speaker
June 26, 2024  13:07
image
"I am grateful to this House for giving me opportunity to serve as presiding officer for second term," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says.

"The 18th Lok Sabha should be of new vision and resolutions. I welcome 281 first time members to Lok Sabha and expect them to learn from their seniors. It will be my endeavour to give adequate time, opportunity to every member from all sides. 

"Agreements and disagreements will have place in Lok Sabha; expect govt to listen to suggestions from Opposition. Disruptions are not part of tradition of Lok Sabha; I hope I won't have to resort to any strict action. 
There has to be difference between protests in the House and on the streets."

