Govt seeks report on Foxconn's bar on married women
June 26, 2024  23:18
File image
File image
The ministry of labour and employment on Wednesday said it has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labour department amid reports that married women are not being allowed to work at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant. 

Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination is to be made while recruiting men and women workers, the labour ministry said in a statement. 

As the state government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from it, it stated. 

At the same time, it stated that the office of regional chief labour commissioner has also been directed to furnish the report to the ministry of labour & employment, government of India. 

The labour and employment ministry takes note of media reports on married women not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant in Tamil Nadu, it added. -- PTI
