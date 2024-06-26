RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Excise policy: Delhi court sends Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody
June 26, 2024  19:22
A court in Delhi on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days after the probe agency arrested him in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. 

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on an application moved by the CBI. 

The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday after getting permission from the court. 

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is lodged in prison in an excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Department. 

"CBI application is allowed for three days," the judge said. 

In the application seeking Kejriwal's custody, the CBI told the court that he was required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy in the matter. 

It also said that the Delhi chief minister was required to be confronted with evidence and other people accused in the case. 

Federal agencies had earlier claimed that a so-called "south lobby" dictated the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy and that the chief minister was involved in all this. -- PTI
