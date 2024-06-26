RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Excise case: CBI seeks court's permission to arrest Kejriwal
June 26, 2024  11:02
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Wednesday produced before a court in Delhi by Tihar Jail authorities in the excise 'scam' matter. CBI seeks Delhi court's permission to formally arrest Kejriwal in the excise 'scam' case Kejriwal was produced before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, where the CBI sought his custody to interrogate him. The AAP leader was interrogated by the agency inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening. PTI
Delhi court allows CBI to arrest Kejriwal
Delhi court allows CBI to arrest Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

