RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doctor, daughter test positive for Zika virus in Pune
June 26, 2024  13:59
image
A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus infection in Pune city of Maharashtra, but their health condition is stable, an official said on Wednesday. 

The man recently developed symptoms like fever and rashes, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. The medical facility sent his blood samples to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis. 

On June 21, his reports confirmed that he tested positive for Zika virus infection, a health official of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said. 

The doctor is a resident of Erandwane area of the city, he said. 

"After he tested positive, the blood samples of his five family members were collected and sent for analysis, and it was found that his 15-year-old daughter was also positive for the infection," the official added. 

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947. 

After these two cases were reported in the city, the PMC's health department has started conducting surveillance, the official said. 

Although no other suspected cases have been found in the area, the authorities have started taking precautionary steps like fogging and fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes, he said. 

"The mosquito samples have been collected by the state health department. We have started the general public awareness in the area and given instructions to monitor the health of pregnant women in the area. Zika does not lead to serious complications in general, but in case a pregnant woman gets infected, it may cause microcephaly in the foetus," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trinamool MLAs wait in assembly for Guv to administer oath
Trinamool MLAs wait in assembly for Guv to administer oath

Amid the impasse over their swearing-in, the two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs arrived at the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday and said they would wait for Governor C V Ananda Bose till 4 pm if he comes to administer the oath of...

Early 'end of season' sale amid muted demand
Early 'end of season' sale amid muted demand

The spring/summer end-of-season sales have been advanced by a week with brands having high inventories due to weak demand in May because consumers avoided shopping in the hot month.

Yoga in Asian Games?
Yoga in Asian Games?

PT Usha pitches for yoga's inclusion in Asian Games

Birla gets 2nd term as speaker; PM, Rahul escort him to chair
Birla gets 2nd term as speaker; PM, Rahul escort him to chair

National Democratic Alliance nominee Om Birla was elected as Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice vote, capping intense debate on the issue with the opposition in a...

What Anushka Loves To Play With
What Anushka Loves To Play With

'Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication' for the Alyad Palyad actor.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances