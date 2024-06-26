Court rejects gangster Abu Salem's plea against prison transfer





Salem is undergoing life sentence at the Taloja prison in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.





The decision to shift him was a "conspiracy to kill him" as he was likely to be released in a few months, Salem's application claimed.





The current prison was safe for him and he could be attacked by members of the rival gangs in other jails in Maharashtra, it said.





The jail administration told the court it wanted to relocate Salem as his current cell needed reconstruction, and there was no other safe cell for him in Taloja.





Special judge for cases under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act B D Shelke, after hearing both the sides, rejected Salem's plea. -- PTI

