Compelled to fight polls: INDIA's Speaker candidate





"The Government compelled the INDIA Alliance to contest the election. We don't want to contest the election against the Speaker but when the Government approached INDIA Alliance, especially the Congress party leadership, we asked about the Deputy Speaker post.





At that time, we were not given any assurance. Yesterday, too they didn't give any assurance by 11.30 am. They said, first you support the Speaker election and after that we can discuss the Deputy Speaker. So, that reply was not satisfactory.





So, our leaders decided to contest the Speaker election. This election is the adamant stand of NDA leadership. Otherwise, it could have been avoided. But, they are not ready to cooperate with Opposition, they are not ready to give a chance to Opposition party for Deputy Speaker post. That is why, this election is happening today. But this election's full responsibility is NDA leadership's. Number is not an issue but the only thing is the convention - the ruling party, the NDA has broken the convention. That is why, we are fighting (the election)."





On TMC's "unilateral decision" remark for INDIA bloc's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Congress MP K. Suresh says, "Everything cleared up yesterday evening. Their leaders - Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee - attended the INDIA Alliance meeting last evening at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. We explained the situation, they could understand the situation and they will also cooperate with us."

INDIA bloc's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Congress MP K. Suresh speaks to ANI ahead of the elections today: