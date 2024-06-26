RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Compelled to fight polls: INDIA's Speaker candidate
June 26, 2024  09:19
image
INDIA bloc's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Congress MP K. Suresh speaks to ANI ahead of the elections today:

"The Government compelled the INDIA Alliance to contest the election. We don't want to contest the election against the Speaker but when the Government approached INDIA Alliance, especially the Congress party leadership, we asked about the Deputy Speaker post.

 At that time, we were not given any assurance. Yesterday, too they didn't give any assurance by 11.30 am. They said, first you support the Speaker election and after that we can discuss the Deputy Speaker. So, that reply was not satisfactory. 

So, our leaders decided to contest the Speaker election. This election is the adamant stand of NDA leadership. Otherwise, it could have been avoided. But, they are not ready to cooperate with Opposition, they are not ready to give a chance to Opposition party for Deputy Speaker post. That is why, this election is happening today. But this election's full responsibility is NDA leadership's. Number is not an issue but the only thing is the convention - the ruling party, the NDA has broken the convention. That is why, we are fighting (the election)."

On TMC's "unilateral decision" remark for INDIA bloc's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, Congress MP K. Suresh says, "Everything cleared up yesterday evening. Their leaders - Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee - attended the INDIA Alliance meeting last evening at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. We explained the situation, they could understand the situation and they will also cooperate with us."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?
Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?

The pretty lady's style is ekdum jhakaas.

Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must
Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must

'Filing a nil ITR serves as a formal declaration to the tax authorities that your earnings fell below the taxable threshold in the given financial year, and you had no tax liability during that period.'

Why Promoters Are Cutting Stake In Companies
Why Promoters Are Cutting Stake In Companies

'This trend will continue as long as the bull run continues.'

Copa America: Messi frustrated but Argentina through
Copa America: Messi frustrated but Argentina through

Argentina became the first side to book passage into the Copa America quarter-finals

Could Gulbadin Be Penalised?
Could Gulbadin Be Penalised?

The situation raises the question: could Naib face a ban for potentially faking an injury?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances