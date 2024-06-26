Clad in white kurta-pyjama Rahul arrives in Parl





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appealed to the Congress party again not to contest the election of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and said that it is better for all that the Leader of the House be elected unanimously.





"It is better for all of us to elect the Speaker unanimously. I think we still have time and we will make one more appeal to the Congress party but if we are pushed into the election, we are prepared. Give it a thought again," Rijiju said.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament.