RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Clad in white kurta-pyjama Rahul arrives in Parl
June 26, 2024  11:06
image
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament. 

 Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appealed to the Congress party again not to contest the election of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and said that it is better for all that the Leader of the House be elected unanimously. 

 "It is better for all of us to elect the Speaker unanimously. I think we still have time and we will make one more appeal to the Congress party but if we are pushed into the election, we are prepared. Give it a thought again," Rijiju said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi court allows CBI to arrest Kejriwal
Delhi court allows CBI to arrest Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

Will Kalki Take 2024's Biggest Opening?
Will Kalki Take 2024's Biggest Opening?

Five months after the release of Fighter comes a film that is set to take a very good start at the box office.

'England Don't Fear India'
'England Don't Fear India'

'England are going to beat India in Guyana and South Africa will be too good for Afghanistan so it will be a South Africa versus England final.'

Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must
Losses? Filing Nil ITR Is A Must

'Filing a nil ITR serves as a formal declaration to the tax authorities that your earnings fell below the taxable threshold in the given financial year, and you had no tax liability during that period.'

What's Ravi Shastri celebrating?
What's Ravi Shastri celebrating?

'Time flies. A Day that changed the FACE of Indian Cricket forever. Old is Gold. 41 years - #TDTY #WorldChampions.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances