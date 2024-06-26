Chhattisgarh: Six Maoists involved in killing of 2 CoBRA personnel arrested





They were apprehended on Tuesday by police and the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action of the CRPF from the forests between Timmapuram and Tekalgudam villages under the Jagargunda police station limits in Sukma district during an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.





They were active as Militia members, he added. Security personnel recovered 11 detonators, 11 pencil cells, eight gelatin rods, two switches, and Maoist literature from the possession of Tamu Bhima (30), Korsa Deepak (18), Bhune Kunjam (19), Korsa Ayatu (40), Vetti Pandu (40), and Korsa Raju (19), the official said.





They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Codes, Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.





Maoists blew up the truck carrying rations for security personnel near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps killing constable Shailendra (29) and driver Vishnu R (35), police had said. -- PTI

At least six Maoists, involved in blowing up a truck with an IED that killed two personnel of CRPF's CoBRA unit on June 23 in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, have been arrested with explosives, the police said on Wednesday.