Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of Prajwal RevannaJune 26, 2024 16:37
A Bengaluru court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment in multiple cases. The 33-year-old is presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team, formed to probe his alleged sex crimes. Several explicit clips purportedly of him were leaked days before the recent Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI
