Ather to set up Rs 2,000-cr e-scooter plant in Maha





The plant will produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs annually and create around 4,000 jobs, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.





"Just got done with a meeting with the Founder of Ather Energy, Swapnil Jain, and I am glad to share that he informed about their great decision that Ather Energy, the leading electric scooter manufacturer, has chosen Maharashtra for its 3rd manufacturing facility in Aurangabad Industrial City," he said.





The development underscores Maharashtra's supportive business environment and robust electric vehicle manufacturing policies which align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's industrial growth, Fadnavis said.





It also shows that Maharashtra is a preferred destination for investments in automotive innovation, and "the Marathwada region will lead Maharashtra's growth story," Fadnavis said. -- PTI

