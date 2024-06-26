RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


As HC rejects bail, Andhra police arrest YSRCP leader who damaged EVM
June 26, 2024  19:49
Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested YSRCP leader P Ramakrishna Reddy after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a case over his alleged attack on a TDP polling agent who questioned him for smashing an EVM. 

On polling day May 13, former Macherla MLA Ramakrishna Reddy barged into polling station number 202 in the constituency and smashed an EVM on the floor and also allegedly engaged in an altercation with "adversaries" at the polling station. 

When the TDP agent questioned Reddy, he allegedly threatened him and later instigated his followers against him. 

They allegedly attacked the agent with sticks, rods and knives brought in their vehicles. 

The act of EVM smashing was caught on a web camera installed by the Election Commission, leading to Reddy's identification with footage and documentary evidence. 

Following this, he was "absconding' for a few days. 

The Andhra Pradesh high court had granted him interim protection from arrest for some days, considering various reasons, including his status of being an assembly election candidate. -- PTI
