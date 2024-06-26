As HC rejects bail, Andhra police arrest YSRCP leader who damaged EVM





On polling day May 13, former Macherla MLA Ramakrishna Reddy barged into polling station number 202 in the constituency and smashed an EVM on the floor and also allegedly engaged in an altercation with "adversaries" at the polling station.





When the TDP agent questioned Reddy, he allegedly threatened him and later instigated his followers against him.





They allegedly attacked the agent with sticks, rods and knives brought in their vehicles.





The act of EVM smashing was caught on a web camera installed by the Election Commission, leading to Reddy's identification with footage and documentary evidence.





Following this, he was "absconding' for a few days.





The Andhra Pradesh high court had granted him interim protection from arrest for some days, considering various reasons, including his status of being an assembly election candidate. -- PTI

