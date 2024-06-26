Army announces commencement of Phase II of Agniveer recruitment





This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army's efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates.





The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout.





As part of the new recruitment system, the first phase involved an online common entrance exam that was conducted nationwide in April-May 2024.





The results of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, which is www.joininidianarmy.nic.in.





The upcoming rally for the Central Districts of Assam i.e., Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be held at the Missamari Military Station, starting from July 23 to 27, 2024.





Admit Cards for the rally can be downloaded from the official website of the Indian Army. -- ANI

The Indian Army has announced the commencement of Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process.