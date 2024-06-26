RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army announces commencement of Phase II of Agniveer recruitment
June 26, 2024  00:57
File image
File image
The Indian Army has announced the commencement of Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process. 

This phase marks a significant milestone in the Indian Army's efforts to transform its requirements procedures and ensure a seamless and efficient selection process for aspiring candidates. 

The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of tout. 

As part of the new recruitment system, the first phase involved an online common entrance exam that was conducted nationwide in April-May 2024. 

The results of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, which is www.joininidianarmy.nic.in. 

The upcoming rally for the Central Districts of Assam i.e., Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be held at the Missamari Military Station, starting from July 23 to 27, 2024. 

Admit Cards for the rally can be downloaded from the official website of the Indian Army. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maha suspends IPS officer for allowing hoarding without DGP office nod
Maha suspends IPS officer for allowing hoarding without DGP office nod

A notification issued by the state home department on Friday said the IPS officer, as the then Government Railway Police commissioner, permitted the erection of the hoarding without taking mandatory permission from the office of...

South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis
South Africa face test of nerves against Afghanistan in semis

South Africa's bid to lift a first major cricket trophy could come down to whether they can finally shed the unwanted tag of "chokers".

Adani to invest Rs 1.3 lakh cr in FY25 across portfolio companies
Adani to invest Rs 1.3 lakh cr in FY25 across portfolio companies

Adani group plans to invest about Rs 1.3 lakh crore across its portfolio companies this fiscal as it doubles down on its $100 billion investment guidance over the next 7-10 years to grow businesses, group CFO said on Tuesday. The...

Euro PIX: Austria down Dutch in a thriller!
Euro PIX: Austria down Dutch in a thriller!

Austria's aggressive and hard running approach propelled them into the last-16 of the European Championship on Tuesday after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands.

Euro PICS: Mbappe scores but France held by Poland
Euro PICS: Mbappe scores but France held by Poland

Images from the Euro 2024 Group D match between France and Poland, at Dortmund BVB Stadion, Germany, on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances