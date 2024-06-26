Ambanis invite Maha CM to wedding





The highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant will take place on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, arrived at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's to invite him for his wedding with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. With him was his father, Mukesh Ambani.