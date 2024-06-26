RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Agencies shouldn't charge highway toll if...: Gadkari
June 26, 2024  18:10
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari/File image/ANI Photo
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari/File image/ANI Photo
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that highway agencies should not charge tolls if roads are not in good condition. 

Gadkari was speaking at a global workshop on satellite-based tolling, set to be implemented over 5,000 km this financial year. 

"If you don't provide good quality service, you should not charge toll...We are in a hurry to start tolling to collect user fees and protect our interest," the road transport and highways minister said. 

"You should collect the user fee where you provide the best quality road. If you collect toll on roads with potholes, mud, then there will be a backlash from people," he added. 

State-owned NHAI plans to implement (Global Navigation Satellite System) GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both (Radio Frequency Identification) RFID-based ETC and GNSS-based ETC will operate simultaneously. 

NHAI proposes to roll this out on commercial vehicles initially then private vehicles, considering scalability and privacy concerns. 

The highway authority has also recommended driver behaviour analysis and back-end data analysis for fraud detection. 

"With GNSS, the payment modes might be converted from prepaid to postpaid. Banks and financial institutions might be able to provide faster credits based on travel plans," NHAI has recommended. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Entire system against him, this is dictatorship and emergency: Sunita Kejriwal
Entire system against him, this is dictatorship and emergency: Sunita Kejriwal

In a post on X in Hindi, Sunita said her husband got bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate immediately got a stay.

SC allows Kejriwal to file substantial appeal against HC order
SC allows Kejriwal to file substantial appeal against HC order

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the trial court judge was in a "hurry" and did not afford a reasonable opportunity to the prosecutor to oppose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail in a money...

Zero FIR, online complaints: New criminal laws ready for rollout on July 1
Zero FIR, online complaints: New criminal laws ready for rollout on July 1

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 mark a significant step towards empowering Indian citizens and aim to create a more accessible, supportive and efficient...

SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'
SA coach Walter: 'We haven't played our best yet'

Coach Rob Walter believes the current team is different and ready to overcome past disappointments.

Putin's North Korea Gamble
Putin's North Korea Gamble

Russia's unprecedented rapprochement with North Korea has raised concerns about the re-emergence of a Russia-China-North Korea alliance which could increase the probability of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, explains Dr Rajaram Panda.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances