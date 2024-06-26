Aditi Rao Hydari waits for 15 hours for her luggage at Heathrow Airport





Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aditi posted a video expressing her frustration. "#Heathrow chaos * 10000. 2 hours at an empty luggage belt! @heathrow_airport Worst!!!!!," the actress stated.





She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Heathrow Airport, which directed her to contact the airline for further information.





Aditi wrote, "Heathrow washed their hands off any answers @british_airways ?????? Hour 3 and ticking."





In another update, Aditi posted a countdown video, tagging both the airline and the airport.





Aditi also took to her X account and wrote, "19 hours and ticking...Also, @British_Airways just putting it out there. This isn't my first rodeo with the brits...watch. #Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia and you'll know that I'm not one to go down without a fight for justice! So can you free our bags! ASAP! I have a conference to attend, and the essentials I'll need for it will not meet your criteria for essentials." -- PTI

Heeramandi actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared her frustrating experience at Heathrow Airport in the UK, revealing that her luggage went missing and she had to wait for several hours without any help from the airport staff.