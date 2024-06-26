RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 Assam police personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
June 26, 2024  21:23
image
Six police personnel were on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment by a local court in Tinsukia district of Assam for beating one person to death in an open market 11 years ago. 

Tinsukia district and sessions judge Dipankar Bora sentenced the six policemen to life term under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The incident dates back to October 7, 2013, when a person named Ajit Sonowal was beaten at Ambikapur market. 

Subsequently, he was transferred to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment. 

However, he had succumbed to his injuries. 

Sonowal's father filed an FIR at Sadiya Police Station on October 9, 2013. 

After a thorough investigation, the chargesheet was filed and the trial began in the Tinsukia district and sessions court. 

The court, considering the evidence, witness testimonies and the arguments presented by government advocate Ashok Chaudhary, found the six police personnel guilty. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jayawardene resigns after Sri Lanka's T20 WC debacle
Jayawardene resigns after Sri Lanka's T20 WC debacle

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down from his position as consultant coach of Sri Lanka with immediate effect, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Wednesday.

HC upholds Mumbai college hijab ban, says no breach of fundamental rights
HC upholds Mumbai college hijab ban, says no breach of fundamental rights

The Bombay high court on Wednesday refused to interfere in a decision taken by a Mumbai-based college to impose a ban on hijab, burka and naqab in its premises.

Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role
Speaker recognises Rahul as LOP; his first constitutional role

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition on Wednesday, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany
Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany

Five Indian boxers, aiming for glory at the upcoming Paris Olympics, will embark on a month-long training camp in Germany

Excise scam: Delhi court sends Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody
Excise scam: Delhi court sends Kejriwal to 3-day CBI custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to formally arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances