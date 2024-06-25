Will Sharad Pawar take back nephew? He says...





However, the veteran NCP leader added that those MLAs who would not "hurt" the image of the party would be taken back, but after having a word with the party leaders and workers.





Addressing the media in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Sharad Pawar said, "Those who wanted to weaken the party would not be taken in. But those leaders who would help strengthen the organisation and not hurt the image of the party would be taken in."





"However, that too will happen after having a word with the party (NCP-SP) leaders and workers", he added.





Following the Ajit Pawar camp's poor showing in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls, there is growing speculation that some of the MLAs of the camp are willing to return to the NCP-SP ahead of the state assembly polls.





The NCP bagged only one of the four seats it contested, whereas the NCP-SP won eight of the ten seats it contested.





The Mahayuti alliance -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the NCP -- collectively bagged 17 seats in Maharashtra with BJP securing nine seats and the Shiv Sena seven. -- ANI

Amid the speculations that some of the MLAs of the Ajit Pawar camp are willing to return to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SP, NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday clarified that those who wanted to "weaken" the party would not be taken in.