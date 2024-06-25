What did Akhilesh tell Sonia on Parliament steps?

Amid the row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker, INDIA bloc leaders on Monday carried out a protest holding copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises in the national capital.





Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge took part in the protest.





While leaving Parliament yesterday, on the first day of the session, Sonia Gandhi who was walking down the steps immediately after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, stopped to chat with Samajwadi Party MPs standing alongside. The SP is part of the INDIA bloc and fought UP together with the Congress.





Akhilesh Yadav who was carrying a copy of the Constitution of India told her, "We are carrying a large copy." Sonia Gandhi smiled and said, "But your number of MPs are also larger this time."





This is the kind of repartee that makes Indian democracy such a wonderful thing to watch.





Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, and all other MPs of Samajwadi Party arrived at the Parliament yesterday carrying a copy of the Constitution of India. Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, and Sougata Roy stated that the Modi government has violated the Constitution.