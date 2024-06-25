Sensex crosses 78K mark, Nifty breaks milestone





During the trade, Sensex surged over 600 points to cross 78,164.71 level for the first time and Nifty crossed 23,700. The Bank Nifty surpassed the 52,500 mark for the first time, highlighting strong momentum in the banking sector.





"Private banks led the Sensex and Nifty up with the real estate stocks seeing correction," said Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert. Among the sectoral indices Banking, Financial services, IT, PSU banks, and Private Banks surged while the sectoral stocks of FMCG, Auto, Media, Metal, Pharma, Reality, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, and Oil and gas closed in red at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Banking stocks at BSE also shone as stocks of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank saw a surge during the trading hours.

The stock indices closed in green after the day's trade on Tuesday, June 25. At the end of the trading day the Sensex closed at 78,053.52, up 712.44 or 0.92 per cent and Nifty closed at 23,721.30 up 183.45 or 0.78 per cent touching a new lifetime highs in trade.