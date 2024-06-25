RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Rosarita': Novelist Anita Desai returns with new book after over a decade
June 25, 2024  19:48
Author Anita Desai/File image
Exploring themes of memory, grief and isolation, the three-time Booker-shortlisted author Anita Desai is set to return with new novella, "Rosarita", her first in over a decade. 

Published by Pan Macmillan India, the book is scheduled to hit the stands on July 7. 

It delves into the essence of human connections and the shadows cast by history and personal pasts. 

"The fullness, detail, profundity and pertinence of this 96-page novella leaves no doubt that it is the creation of a virtuoso. Rich and consummate, like a great work of art Rosarita too offers a little more of itself every time we interact with its pages afresh. Anita Desai has once again given us a book for the ages," Teesta Guha Sarkar, editorial director at Pan Macmillan India, said. 

The story revolves around Bonita, a young student from India, in San Miguel, Mexico -- where she has arrived to learn Spanish. 

She is approached by a woman, claiming to recognise Bonita, because she is the spitting image of her mother, who supposedly made the same journey from India to Mexico as a young artist. 

Bonita denies that her mother did not paint and never travelled to Mexico. 

But the strange woman insists, and so Bonita follows her. -- PTI
