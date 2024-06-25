RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram temple construction may be complete by Dec: Committee chief
June 25, 2024  00:57
A view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya/File image
Chairman of Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra said on Monday that the first floor of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be completed by July this year, and expressed the hope that the construction of the temple will be completed by December. 

He said marble from Rajasthan will be used in making the 'Ram Darbar' and the seven temples. Four sculptors have been shortlisted for this work, he added. 

Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya, Mishra said, "The first floor of the temple, which is under construction, will be completed by the end of July. After July, the construction of the second floor will only remain. So, we are hopeful that by December, the construction of the temple will be complete." 

On the recent controversy in a section of the media about 'teeka' not being applied on the foreheads of the devotees visiting the Ram temple, Mishra said, it was not applied to the devotees who used to come earlier. 

They used to have a 'darshan' of the Lord and then go out. -- PTI
