RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul: Will support NDA Speaker candidature if...
June 25, 2024  11:31
image
The Speaker conundrum: "Today it is written in a newspaper that PM Modi has said that the Opposition should cooperate with the Govt constructively. Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge and he asked him to extend support to the Speaker. The entire Opposition said that we would support the Speaker but the convention is that the Deputy Speaker post should be given to the opposition. Rajnath Singh said that he would call back Mallikarjun Kharge but he has not done that yet... PM Modi is asking for cooperation from Opposition but our leader is getting insulted..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sights And Dazzle Of Japan
Sights And Dazzle Of Japan

Tokyo -- the songs Japan, Love In Tokyo and Sayonara from the 1966 Hindi film automatically pop up in the mind -- is buzzing and crowded like any other metropolis, discovers Deepa Gahlot. The modern apartment blocks are built cheek by...

Unapologetically Chic: Amyra, Karishma, Shibani...
Unapologetically Chic: Amyra, Karishma, Shibani...

Take tips for these celebs on how to give a stylish spin to head-to-toe black outfits.

IPOs: Record Rs 32,000 Crore Raised in 1st Half
IPOs: Record Rs 32,000 Crore Raised in 1st Half

This year's tally is the second best ever after 2022 when 16 firms raised Rs 40,311 crore, led by LIC's biggest-ever IPO.

'Hope Bigg Boss Brings Me Fame That Boxing Didn't'
'Hope Bigg Boss Brings Me Fame That Boxing Didn't'

'My only aim would be to entertain my audience and show them that boxers are lovely people.'

How Afghanistan reigned in Kingstown to make WC semis
How Afghanistan reigned in Kingstown to make WC semis

Naveen delivered the coup de grace in the penultimate over by bowling Taskin Ahmed and trapping Mustafizur Rahman in front off consecutive balls, triggering tearful celebrations from his team mates.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances