RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Opposition in LS
June 25, 2024  21:53
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will occupy the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab. 

The decision on Rahul Gandhi's appointment as the Leader of Opposition was made after a meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. 

"Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," senior party leader KC Venugopal told reporters after the meeting. 

He said the decision on other appointments will be decided later. 

Rahul Gandhi has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha. He took oath as an MP on Tuesday while holding a copy of the Constitution. 

The Congress, being the single largest opposition party, gets the post of opposition leader after a gap of 10 years. 

It had failed to get the 10 per cent members required in the Lok Sabha to secure the post in the last two elections.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bhaichung Bhutia Hangs Up Political Boots
Bhaichung Bhutia Hangs Up Political Boots

'After the 2024 election results, I have had the realisation that electoral politics is simply not for me. I am therefore quitting all forms of electoral politics with immediate effect.'

Noida airport faces delay, to start commercial flights by April 2025
Noida airport faces delay, to start commercial flights by April 2025

Being touted as a competitor to the country's busiest Delhi airport -- which handles approximately 1,200 flights a day -- the Noida airport was expected to start flight operations by the end of this year. But supply-chain disruption,...

No leakage, it's...: Modi's aide Nripendra Mishra on Ram temple
No leakage, it's...: Modi's aide Nripendra Mishra on Ram temple

"There was no water leakage but the rainwater came down from the pipes fixed to install electric wires," Mishra said.

Ponting hails Warner's 'unbelievable career' for Australia
Ponting hails Warner's 'unbelievable career' for Australia

David Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

Warner makes low-key exit from international cricket
Warner makes low-key exit from international cricket

David Warner's international career come to an anti-climactic end after Afghanistan's stunning victory over Bangladesh eliminated Australia from the T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances